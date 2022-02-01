SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Scottsdale woman pleaded guilty to a felony charge for trying to vote in the name of her dead mother in the 2020 election, the Arizona Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday. Tracey McKee, 64, admitted signing her mom’s name on an early ballot envelope and mailing it between Oct. 7 and Nov. 3. McKee’s mom, Mary Arendt, died on Oct. 5.
The charge of attempted illegal voting is a class 6 felony and carries a presumptive sentence of one year in prison, although probation is an option if the defendant has a clean record. Under a plea agreement McKee signed in early December, she will be sentenced to probation. The agreement says if she gets jail time, it won’t be more than 90 consecutive days. McKee also will pay a $1,000 fine to the attorney general’s Anti-Racketeering Funds and do at least 100 hours of community service. In addition, she can’t re-register to vote until her probation is up and her right to vote has been restored. McKee is scheduled to be sentenced on March 2.
Voter fraud remains a popular theory with some
Allegations of voter fraud have run rampant since the 2020 election. Arizona Senate Republicans took the unprecedented step of commissioning an audit of the vote count in Maricopa County. Released in late September, the results of that audit were similar to the county's and confirmed that President Joe Biden did indeed win Arizona as certified by Gov. Doug Ducey a month after the election. Cyber Ninjas, the company in charge of the audit, did outline what it believed to be several issues with the elections. The Maricopa County Elections Department responded to each one in a detailed report released in early January. MCED said Cyber Ninjas made nearly 80 false claims.
As part of its response to the Cyber Ninjas report, MCED detailed it process for verifying signatures on mail-in ballots.
Cyber Ninjas, whose CEO is a supporter of former President Donald Trump, has since ceased operations and plans to file for bankruptcy.