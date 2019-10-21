SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Scottsdale woman admitted not only to printing $100 bills but also to passing them for the past two years, police said.
The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office filed felony charges against Jill Flessner on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.
According to court documents, Flessner, 41, has been arrested on suspicion of forgery before.
Police said officers contacted her at her Scottsdale apartment on Thursday, Oct. 10, about “active arrest warrants” for forgery and fraud.
The probable cause for arrest statement says she dropped what looked like money and a plastic bag containing white power. Police say Flessner admitted that the cash was four fake $100 bills, and the powder was methamphetamine.
Police also said that Flessner admitted printing money and had been passing the fake bills for the past two years.
“Jill estimated that she passes 5 counterfeit bills per day and passes 6 days a week …,” according to court documents. That’s a total of $3,000 in fake money per week.
Investigators said Flessner told them that she has a template for $100 bills and washes $1 so that she can print on the front and back of them. Police say she “admitted to knowing the process she uses will pass the pen test ….”
According to court documents, she also admitted to using meth regularly.