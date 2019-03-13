(3TV/CBS5) -- There are new rules for transgender troops.
Starting on April 12, they'll have to stop serving, if they're diagnosed with gender dysphoria, want to transition, or are unwilling to serve as their birth-assigned gender.
The new policy was obtained by the Associated Press Tuesday night.
Danielle Lynch, a veteran who now lives in Scottsdale, transitioned to a woman more than a decade after she served our country.
Now, she wouldn’t be allowed back in.
“We can’t be worn down; we have to sit up and say this is wrong,” said Lynch.
The new Pentagon military policy specifies that after April 12, anyone who is taking hormones or has transitioned to another gender cannot enlist in the military. And transgender people who currently serve must serve as their birth gender.
Lynch said this is disgusting.
“These folks who have just been allowed to start transitioning have had the rug pulled out from under them and are essentially being jerked back and forth,” she said. “Excuses don’t make a military. People do. And trans people are people. Trans people are humans.”
She is encouraging people to go talk to lawmakers if they want to see this policy changed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.