PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Titanic exhibit in the Valley is getting into the Halloween spirit.
The exhibit is hosting a Ghost walk and a special evening with a psychic medium near Scottsdale at the OdySea in the Desert.
On Oct. 16, 17, 23 and 24 from 7-8:30 p.m. visitors can walk around the haunted galleries and hear the ghost stories from the exhibit’s staff about the artifacts.
Ghost stories and unusual occurrences surround the famous white star liner’s artifacts.
According to the staff, they’ve witnessed spirits and other phenomena hovering around the Titianic’s recovered effects.
The exhibit itself pulls visitors into the early 1900s featuring real artifacts recovered from the ocean floor.
The Ghost Walk event will feature a local psychic, Sheila Leedy who will walk with guests around the exhibit to tell them what she sees, hears and feels.
Tickets are $30 per person and are in short supply.
For more information and to buy a ticket, visit www.titanicaz.com.