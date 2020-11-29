SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A Scottsdale teen hopes to spread joy by inviting the community to see his home holiday display.
Brolin Cox, 16, said he programed the 35,000 lights on his family’s home to synch to 15 different holiday songs.
Cox and his family started the light collection when he was 11 years old and added to it every year. This year is the biggest display yet.
He spent the last 30 weeks preparing for the big reveal.
"This year has been a time of adversity for our family as well as many other families, my goal was to try to give everyone a place to go decompress, take a break from reality, and be happy," said Cox.
The Cox Family Lights display is free and open to the public daily from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. through December 31.
The Cox Family’s home address is: 8607 E. Via Del Palacio Scottsdale, AZ 85258, North of Indian Bend and West of Pima Road.