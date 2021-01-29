SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The co-owner of a drone store in Scottsdale is asking for the public's help after a man and woman drove away with three drones last Friday.
"You know their actions not only affects us, but it affects the business as a whole, and in turn, affects our employees," said Ali Ahmed, the co-owner of DJI Arizona. Ahmed says the man and woman kept walking through his store Friday afternoon.
"They were going in and out, in and out," Ahmed said. Then, Ahmed says the woman backed a black Mercedes SUV into a nearby parking space, the man returned inside and then took off with three drones. Security footage shows employees tried to run after him, but they couldn't get to him before he jumped into the SUV, and the two took off. The pair drove off with one of the Mavic 2 Pro drone and two of the Mavic 2 Zoom drones. In all, it was a loss of nearly $5,000 for the store.
"And as a small business, you know, that hurts us," Ahmed said.
Scottsdale Police confirmed that they are investigating, but so far, there's no word of any arrests. Now, Ahmed says he has to look at every customer with some suspicion.
"It's not a good feeling," Ahmed said. "You know we want to give everyone the benefit of the doubt, But with the pandemic, the masks don't help. You know you can't really see everyone's face, and I think they feel a little bit more brazen to commit those crimes during the day."
Ahmed says if you know anything about the people involved in the theft and come forward with information that leads to an arrest, the folks at DJI Arizona would be happy to give you a free drone.
"For the heck of it as a thank you," Ahmed said. "So come on in, and you know we'll take care of it from there."