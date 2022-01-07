SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two new ordinances go into effect in Scottsdale on Friday that impacts short-term rental properties. "What the city has adopted is, it's giving police the ability to write a citation related to those nuisance parties, similar to that of a traffic citation. It's a civil offense," said Sgt. Kevin Quon with the Scottsdale Police Department.

The assistant city manager, Brent Stockwell, said Scottsdale started seeing more and more short-term rentals since 2016, and with that came more nuisance calls. "There's just a certain threshold that you could reach in noise or allowing illegal activity on your property that may result in a police officer coming to your door and asking you to shut it down," said Stockwell.

Between October 2019 and the end of November 2021, Stockwell says police received more than 2,000 calls for service to these homes alone. "A lot of the short-term rentals or the calls that we go to, they're in the neighborhoods. So you have a time curfew of around 10 o'clock, so we tend to get calls after that because it is a neighborhood," added Sgt. Quon.

Now, both the host of the party and the property owner could face fines if police receive a call for service of a nuisance party. For the person running the party, their first offense will be a $250 fee. "For the owner, the fines start at a higher level. I believe they start at $750 for an owner for knowingly allowing a party to be held on their property," Stockwell explained.

Stockwell also said habitual offenders could face between $10,000 and $20,000 fines. "Our hope is that we don't have to issue any fines at all. We hope that people that come to Scottsdale, they have a great time and they treat the home and their neighborhood that they're staying in just like they would their own home," Stockwell said.

Property owners who run a short-term rental will also have to sign up through the city to provide emergency contact information. The emergency contact will need to show up at the property within an hour of the police calling. If they don't show up, they will receive a $500 fine. If they don't sign up at all, they will be fined $1,000.

Sgt. Quon said all this comes down to being a good neighbor when you're visiting. "Be quiet, be a respectful neighbor just like you would if you were at your house. That's kind of what we strive for. Enjoy our nightlife, enjoy everything through the day and then go hang out and go to sleep," Sgt. Quon said. For more information, click/tap here.