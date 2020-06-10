SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Scottsdale company that installs bullet-resistant laminates on windows and other armoring is seeing growth amid nationwide unrest.

"You see all these riots and looting, businesses getting broken into, and stuff getting stolen," said Steve Johnson, owner of Safe Haven Defense. "Now we're working 16, 18 hours a day armoring jewelry stores, banks, and courthouses all over the Valley trying to protect them from any crime that could happen."

Johnson says that over the past week, he's been contacted by 40 different businesses interested in installing protection on their buildings.

Safe Haven Home Defense installs various levels of protection, ranging from "smash-resistant" to "riot control" to "bullet-resistant." The laminate runs from $25 to $200 per square foot, depending on the amount of armor.

"People are the most valuable part of people's buildings, and you've got to protect that," Johnson said.

Wednesday, Safe Haven held a demonstration, shooting into glass coated with the bullet-resistant film and attempting to smash other panes with a rock and a baseball bat.

"We have some people we're doing contracting with out of the country and they're interested in it so they wanted me to come down and see a live demo," said Jake Livingstone, a former Green Beret who attended the display.

Safe Haven says they also contract with 14 school districts in the Valley, including the state's largest district, Mesa Public Schools.