SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) - Now, that we're past Thanksgiving, it's time to start looking ahead to Christmas. And for Valley children, it's a tradition to visit Santa Claus.
But during a pandemic, the 'Santa visit' experience will look different. At Scottsdale Fashion Square's Neiman Marcus, Santa Claus will look a little different this year. "Because of COVID, I'm wearing this face shield," said Claus.
Also known as St. Nick, in this pandemic, doctors call him high risk. "I'm not worried," said Claus. "I am putting my faith toward a higher power that is watching over me and I'm taking all the precautions I can." New precautions to keep the kiddos safe and to protect the elves who are packing gifts. "If we take it back to the North Pole, you know we could cause a cut down in productions this year," said Claus.
In years past, we got used to seeing images of people sitting on Santa's lap, up close and personal to tell him what they want under the Christmas tree. But that isn't happening this year. He'll only stand beside customers in the mall who are masked up and offer a photograph. "It hurts that I can't let children give me hugs," said Claus. "They want to have that sense of love but I just have to express it with my eyes."
And despite our eyes showing us rising COVID-19 cases, the Vice President and General Manager of Neiman Marcus Scottsdale, Tim Braun, wanted to bring Santa back from the North Pole this year. "We obviously want to follow all guidelines," said Braun. "But most importantly at Neiman Marcus we wanted to create magic." Its Santa's 48th Christmas, this one he said might be more important than ever after a year you'd be troubled comparing to any other. "Even the Grinch couldn't stop Christmas," said Claus. "Christmas is in your heart."