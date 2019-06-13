SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Scottsdale's OdySea in the Desert complex was locked down Thursday afternoon and into the evening while police searched for a pursuit suspect.
OdySea released an "all clear" at 9:45 p.m. Thursday, stating that law enforcement officials had finished searching the entertainment complex.
The incident began around 3:30 p.m., when an officer with the Salt River Police Department saw a driver speeding along the Loop 101 near McDowell Road.
The officer tried to stop the car, but police say the driver refused to stop, and kept driving at a high rate of speed.
A short time later, the suspect actually crashed into another vehicle near the 101 and Via de Ventura, leaving multiple people injured. The victims were transported to local hospitals.
The suspect then took off running from the crash site.
"The subject in question... ran toward the Butterfly Wonderland and the OdySea," said Joseph Orozco with the Salt River Police Department.
Dozens of officers from multiple agencies began scouring the scene, looking for the fugitive.
"We have multiple agencies that are assisting, so we have air units in the air, K-9s on the ground. They're just checking everywhere to make sure we find this person," said Orozco.
Drivers were asked to avoid the area.
On Thursday night, OdySea released the following statement:
"At approximately 3:45 p.m. today, the venues at OdySea in the Desert were locked down in response to an incident that occurred off property involving a suspect fleeing police, potentially heading toward OdySea in the Desert.
Every establishment followed proper protocol and the lockdown was immediately enacted. Being later in the day, many visitors had already left the property and the remaining guests were made aware of the lockdown situation.
Staff at all venues worked diligently to keep visitors informed and comfortable, accommodating any requests for food/drinks or other needs.
Lockdown was lifted venue by venue with local law enforcement in high presence, carefully escorting guests and employees to their cars and safely seeing them off property. Law enforcement personnel then swept each venue as a precaution.
The safety and well-being of our guests and employees is a top priority at OdySea in the Desert. We are grateful for the quick and meticulous response today from local and state law enforcement agencies who worked hand in hand with OdySea in the Desert officials and security to ensure the safety of all involved.
The shops, restaurants and attractions at OdySea in the Desert will open tomorrow (Friday, May 14) with regular operating hours.
OdySea in the Desert, located at 9500 E. Via de Ventura, is an entertainment destination featuring four major attractions including OdySea Aquarium, Butterfly Wonderland, Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition, and Pangea Land of the Dinosaurs.
