SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)--"The Haunted Graveyard" isn't just the setting for a great horror flick.
It's also a haunted attraction in the middle of a Scottsdale neighborhood
The haunted house is even complete with a fire-breathing dragon!
From near and far, people all over the Valley come here for a good scare.
Hours of double double toil and trouble make this Scottsdale street's cauldron bubble.
You never know what you'll happen upon.
The haunted attraction had its ups and downs.
"It was at another house and it was smaller yard and the homeowner got a neighbor didn't like it, so shut him down and he moved," said Penny Amadio, who was visiting the attraction.
But each year, the display casts a spell on those who dare who enter.
"Every year, it gets bigger and bigger and more elaborate, I highly recommend anyone bringing their family here. it's a great experience," Amadio added.
Mazes of confounding costumes a frightening feast for the eyes.
A labor of hair-raising, blood-curdling love.
"He (the homeowner) starts around Aug. 1 and puts finishing touches on, even tonight," said Scottsdale resident Gretchen Blitz.
So, if you drive on 8401 E Valley Vista Drive, just past Granite Reef Road and McDonald Drive and you wonder why the streets seem darker? Just know that the neighbors won't bite.
It's a great community fun, we have a great time doing it every year," Blitz added.
"The Haunted Graveyard" is open from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Halloween.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.