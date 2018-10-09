Scottsdale's iconic "LOVE" sculpture will soon have a new home.
Scottsdale Arts says the red and blue sculpture will be moved from its current spot on Friday.
It's not going far though. It'll only be moved 130 feet to the east, closer to the Civic Center Library.
The sculpture has been closed to the public since the early summer. There were structural issues with the pedestrian overpass above Drinkwater Boulevard.
Crews will use a crane to move the 3,800-pound sculpture.
The LOVE sculpture was a popular spot for couples to take pictures. It's one of dozens of LOVE sculptures by the Late Robert Indiana around the world, from New York City to Tokyo.
Scottsdale's sculpture was completed in 1999.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.