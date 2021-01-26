SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - While the cold and rain may be a welcomed sight for many, it's not great for the restaurant business in the Phoenix area.
Cold weather kept many people away from dining out Tuesday, but it's exactly what inspired Ted Crowley's visit to Zinc Bistro.
"Honestly, comfort food," said Crowley. "I wanted to come out on a rainy day and wear a sweater. I know a lot of people have stayed home, and it's sad for our state."
When people visit the Scottsdale restaurant, they normally see at least a 20 to 30-minute wait.
"Seeing as it only rains like 10 days a year in Arizona, it certainly has an impact," said Zinc Bistro General Manager Glenn Belfield. "On a day like today, we're probably down 60, 70% from what we normally would be this time of year."
This comes as health officials and Gov. Doug Ducey encourage people to dine outside.
"With COVID everyone wanting to dine outside, it's probably a little more desirable," said Belfield.
The cost of a rainy day is less money for servers and people who work at the French restaurant.
"It means some of the servers that were scheduled are sent home," said Belfield.
Leaving Crowley with this plea - eat local.
"They're not national chains," said Crowley. "They're local businesses, and if they go away, we're simply a little less of what we were last year without them."