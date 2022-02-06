SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - WM Phoenix Open week is about to get underway, and that means one big Arizona party both on and off the golf course.

At this point, most of the preparations heading into the week are done. Now, it's about taking advantage of all that the tournament has to offer.

"It's really good for a small business like us," Pitadale owner Adrian Guxholli said. "We get a lot of traffic."

Pitadale is right next to TPC Scottsdale. And even though the WM Phoenix Open week hasn't even gotten underway yet, Guxholli has already noticed a steady stream of golfers coming inside. "They already started, especially yesterday," he said.

Did they have a favorite meal they were asking for? "Gyros," Guxholli answered.

On the golf course, it's more of the same. But most of that work already happened, just moments after the Concert at the Coliseum wrapped up on Saturday.

"As soon as that concert was over, people were in place with all of their trucks and forklifts ready," Scottsdale Fire Department Captain Dave Fiola said. "So I was there at 10 AM, and they had most of it torn down."

Fiola says his team has been planning for this event for a year. At this point, it's mostly about turning those plans into action. But that doesn't mean there aren't some last-minute changes.

"One of our biggest goals is to be able to reach you quickly if you have a medical emergency," Fiola said. "Not just here at the Greenskeeper or the Birds Nest. But we want to be able to reach you on Hole 7, 8, way out on the other side of the course."

To do that, Fiola and his team have replaced some outdated equipment. And more workers will be on hand starting Wednesday when the Birds Nest gets rocking and rolling.

"We'll really kick it into motion Thursday, where we'll staff it with doctors, nurses from the area that have all volunteered to be there too," he said.

Because ultimately, this is the biggest event of the year in Scottsdale. Businesses, law enforcement, on-course staff members can relax after Sunday.

"I will get good sleep [Sunday]," Guxholli said. "Then I'll get back to work the next day. We'll continue the same thing."

No rest? "Not yet," Guxholli replied.