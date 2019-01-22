SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)--The Waste Management Phoenix Open starts in less than a week at the TPC in Scottsdale.
For those planning on attending the PGA golf tournament, the Scottsdale Quarter will be offering a free Shuttle to and from the open.
Starting Friday, Feb. 1, the shuttle will run from Noon to 5 p.m. throughout the weekend. The bus can hold up to 14 passengers and will be making trips back and forth all day.
Guests can park at The Quarter before taking the shuttle that leaves from Kona Grill.
