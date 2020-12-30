SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Christmas magic at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess is lasting a little longer. The fancy resort in north Scottsdale announced Christmas at the Princess will be extended to Jan. 9
The added time to the big holiday event will include most of the same activities, such as the Polar Glide ride, a Ferris wheel, carousel, ice skating, holiday character appearances and more. However, there won't be photos with Santa since the big fella is resting up at the North Pole after delivering all those gifts for Christmas. But there will still be 5 million Christmas lights, two Princess Express trains, and all the holiday treats the Princess has to offer.
Admission will be the same with three ways to attend. Guests can either have an overnight stay at the hotel, spend $75 at one of the hotel's restaurants or buy tickets beforehand.
To make sure everyone stays safe, attendance will be limited, face masks will be required and social distancing will be enforced. For more information, click/tap here.