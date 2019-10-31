SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Scottsdale police are hoping the public can help them track down two suspects wanted in an armed robbery at a Home Depot.
On October 13 at around 8 p.m., a man and woman entered the Home Depot located near Hayden Road and Northsight Boulevard in north Scottsdale.
Police say the pair attempted to shoplift several power tools from the store.
When confronted by Home Depot employees, police tell us that the male suspect displayed a silver handgun.
Then police say the man and woman ran from the store, carrying the stolen power tools with them.
The pair was seen leaving the area in a silver Honda Accord.
The car was later recovered. Turns out, it had been reported stolen prior to the robbery.
The first suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 30 to 40 years old, 5’10” to 6' tall, weighing 150 lbs. to 175 lbs. He has short brown hair, a mustache, and a visible tattoo on his right forearm. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, tan pants, black/white tennis shoes, and a black hat.
The second suspect is described as a white female, 30 to 40 years old, 5’6” to 5’9” tall, weighing 130 lbs. to 160 lbs. She has shoulder length, dark-colored wavy hair, and has a visible tattoo of an unknown symbol on her right calf. She was last seen wearing a blue dress with red and white sleeves.
Police say the two are suspects in multiple shoplifting incidents from Home Depot stores throughout the Phoenix area.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000.
For anonymous tips,please call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
You can also go online to silentwitness.org.