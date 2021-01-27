SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Scottsdale police need help finding three men that fled from officers during an attempted traffic stop.
Officials with the Scottsdale Police Department say it began around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, January 9 when officers saw three men in a black Dodge Charger sedan driving through parking lots and business complexes. The occupants of the Charger noticed a marked patrol vehicle in the area and began to drive away.
Patrol officers saw the Charger make traffic violation and attempted a traffic stop northbound near Scottsdale Road and Tierra Buena Lane. The Charger didn't stop and continued north on Scottsdale Road.
When the Charger went through the intersection of Scottsdale Road and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard, it ran the red light and tripped a photo radar camera to take pictures of the three men in the car.
Police say the suspect driver is a white man between 18 and 25 years old. He was wearing a red and black hoodie sweatshirt and was driving a dark blue or black Dodge Charger with a red steering wheel and covered license plate.
The front seat passenger was a white man between 18 and 25 years old. He was wearing a red shirt, grey backwards baseball hat and a black face covering.
The rear passenger was a white or Hispanic man, 18 to 25 years old. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and black baseball hat with white logo.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000.