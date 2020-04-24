SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Scottsdale police are asking for the public's help finding two people allegedly connected to two arson fires and the burglary of a jewelry store.
According to investigators, the first suspect started two fires at two separate houses in the neighborhood of Cactus Road and 74th Place, which is east of Scottsdale Road, on March 26, around 6:45 a.m. People nearby quickly put out both fires. They saw the person run off and get into a newer, grey Nissan Altima, driven by the second suspect. About 15 minutes later, the same person broke into the Diamond House jewelry store on Shea Boulevard near 92nd Street, police said. That's about 3 1/2 miles away. The suspect smashed counters display cases and swiped a lot of jewelry but police didn't say how much it was all worth. The burglar got into the same Nissan Altima as before, driven by the same person.
The first suspect is described as between 5 foot 6 inches and 6 feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a dark-colored hoodie sweatshirt with white writing on the front, and gray sweatpants with a blue stripe up the sides. The person also had gray and white tennis shoes. Police didn't have a description for the driver.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000 or they can call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)
Callers can remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.