SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Scottsdale police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Wells Fargo bank Wednesday afternoon.
At around 12:20 p.m., police say a man walked into the bank branch near Loop 101 and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard. Once inside, the man presented a note to a teller, demanding money.
After the teller handed over money, the man took off.
He was last seen running to a light blue sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry.
The suspect is described as a white male, 20 to 30 years old, 5'10" to 6' tall, with a thin build.
He was wearing a black and yellow jacket, a dark-colored T-shirt and a tan or dark-colored beanie.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000.
For anonymous tips, please call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 (W-I-T-N-E-S-S) or visit the Silent Witness website at www.silentwitness.org.
