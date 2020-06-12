SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Scottsdale police have arrested eight more people in connection to looting at Scottsdale Fashion Square on May 30.

Angelo Brady II, 24, was arrested for trespassing inside Fashion Square and was linked by a video he posted, according to police.

Madison Mateevici-Dailey, 18, has been arrested for possession of stolen property and then trying to sell it.

Ariana Burrell, 24, was arrested for possession of stolen property and trying to sell it, according to police.

Tyree Eubanks, 35, was arrested for possession of stolen property, trying to sell it and a weapons violation.

Four juveniles, two girls and two boys, were also arrested. One of the girls was arrested for possession of stolen property and trespassing. The second girl was arrested for criminal damage. One boy was arrested for theft and the other for selling stolen property, possession of stolen property and trespassing. None of their names have been revealed since they are minors.

There have now been a total of 34 arrests made during the riots May 30 to May 31. Police are continuing to investigate and are looking for any information if you have any.