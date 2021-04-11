SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are on the scene of a reported shooting and barricade situation in Scottsdale.
The incident happened Sunday evening near Pima and Chaparral roads.
Police say the incident is contained to a single home, but there are multiple road closures. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
SPD is working a shooting/barricade situation in the area of 86th St and Highland. Incident contained to a single residence. Avoid area if possible pic.twitter.com/SXi0r83cqs— ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) April 12, 2021