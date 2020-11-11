SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police say they had to open fire on a man armed with a gun on a roof in Scottsdale on Wednesday. He died at the scene.
According to Sgt. Ben Hoster with the Scottsdale Police Department, dispatchers received multiple calls about what was going on at a home near Pinnacle Peak and Dobson roads around 2:30 p.m. Apparently there was a domestic fight between a woman and her husband.
"The husband, the male subject, was acting erratically. He was armed with a gun and had made threats against the family," said Hoster.
When officers arrived at the home, the wife was not there but there were still four family members inside. While officers were working on a plan to get those family members out of the house, other officers spotted the husband on the roof with the gun.
"Two Scottsdale officers, fearing for the safety of their other officers, fired their service weapons, striking the suspect and killing him," said Hoster.
No family members and no officers were hurt. It's unclear if the officers were wearing body-cameras. An investigation is underway.
This is the 47th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 70th overall in the state for 2020.