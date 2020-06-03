SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - An additional eight people have been arrested or are facing charges in connection to the damage and looting at Scottsdale Fashion Square on Saturday night. More than $46,000 worth of property was also recovered.

According to police, 19-year-old Sky Black and her 18-year-old boyfriend Shemar Cooper used a short-term rental house in Scottsdale as their meet-up place before the looting. The pair was arrested for burglary and trafficking stolen property. Police recovered stolen items from the shopping mall worth $11,000. There were three other teens at the rental and are all from Tucson. Investigators identified them as 18-year-old Christopher Raybon, 18-year-old Ewveromvon Usuman and 19-year-old Labrina Johnson. The trio was cited and released on trespassing charges.

Another teen, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested for burglary and more than $3,500 in stolen property was found with him, police said. He won't be identified since he's under 18.

Police said during the riot, 21-year-old Robby Galarza stole a $4,100 watch from Tiffany's jewelry store. He was just arrested for burglary and police found the watch. Investigators said 30-year-old Maurianna Griffin stole more than $28,000 worth of designer bags and sunglasses on Saturday night. She was recently arrested and is being charged with burglary.

Scottsdale police said there are now 20 people arrested in connection to the rioting and looting in the city on Saturday night. Hundreds of people were protesting near the indoor mall when the violence broke out. Millions of dollars in repairs are needed at the mall.