Emu found in Scottsdale
(Source: Scottsdale Police Department)

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale police are looking for the owners of a missing emu who was found Tuesday morning. 

The Scottsdale Police Department tweeted that officers found the bird walking in the area of Legend Trail Parkway and Roadrunner Drive. A emu-sing street for an emu to be found ruffling some feathers!

Scottsdale PD is asking anyone who knows where the emu belongs to call their non-emergency number at 480-312-5000.

 

