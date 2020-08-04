SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale police are looking for the owners of a missing emu who was found Tuesday morning.
The Scottsdale Police Department tweeted that officers found the bird walking in the area of Legend Trail Parkway and Roadrunner Drive. A emu-sing street for an emu to be found ruffling some feathers!
Scottsdale PD is asking anyone who knows where the emu belongs to call their non-emergency number at 480-312-5000.
