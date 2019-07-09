SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Scottsdale Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the man who stole from an upscale steakhouse.
Officers said the man got into Bourbon & Bones in Old Town using the back door on May 18 around 6 a.m.
He stole multiple items including checks, laptops and other things, investigators said.
The man ran off with the stolen items.
The suspect is described as a white man, 30 to 40 years old, between 6 foot and 6-foot-3, 180 to 200 pounds and was cleanly shaven with short brown hair. Police said he was last seen wearing a gray "Army" shirt, gray cargo shorts, black/gray tennis shoes, a white and gray baseball hat and black gloves.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000 or call
Be all that you can be! Go Army!
Ya 2 months ago... He's probably got a beard by now... They can trace checks if he's using them... Most of these "break ins" are a inside job......
John Cena?
