SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS) -- Scottsdale Police have all hands on deck for the WM Phoenix Open. They're getting help from agencies all over the Valley to make sure people going to the open have a good but safe time.

Everyone has a favorite golfer. "I think Jon Rahm has a good chance of winning this tournament," said a fan. And everyone has their favorite drink. "I'm going Coors," said another fan.

A couple of hundred thousand people from all over the country are expected in Scottsdale. "People are ready to get back into the open air again and experience it; it's going to be fantastic to watch," said Scottsdale Police Sgt. Kevin Quon. "We should see great, great crowds this year."

Over 750,000 servings of beer could be sold at the WM Phoenix Open "I remember there were only two concession stands, the birds nest was on site and we were lucky to sell 500 cases of beer," says Fleetwood.

With great crowds comes great responsibility for Scottsdale Police, especially with the amount of alcohol flowing this week. Sgt. Quon said they'll get extra officers from several agencies to keep up.

"Many many agencies from around the valley will come and help us out and make it the safest event we can make it," said Sgt. Quon. That includes a DUI task force with 'a lot' of police cruisers on the road to put the brakes on drunk drivers.

"A DUI is 100% preventable, so anytime you can make sure you can have a designated driver for you and something changes, be safe; get a rideshare, get home safe," said Sgt. Quon. There will be a designated lot for rideshares; police say prepare to be patient while waiting for your ride.