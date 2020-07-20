Scottsdale shooting

The shooting happened near Chaparral and Granite Reef roads around 6 p.m.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale police say a juvenile male was shot and wounded Monday evening. It happened near Chaparral and Granite Reef roads around 6 p.m.

Police say the boy has serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Right now Chaparral Road is closed between Hayden and Granite Reef roads for the investigation. Police ask that drivers use alternate roads.

No further information was available. Stay with azfamily.com for the latest on this breaking story.

 

