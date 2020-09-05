SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman has been found dead and a man has been rushed to the hospital after police responded to a home in Scottsdale for a welfare check Saturday afternoon.
According to police, officers arrived at a home near 68th Street and Indian School Road and found a woman who appeared to have been shot. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigators also found a man who had been shot in the face. He was taken to a local hospital.
Police say the man and woman are related, but did not specify what their relationship is. They say there are no outstanding suspects.
The investigation is ongoing.
