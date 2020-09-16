SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist in Scottsdale died after an accident Wednesday morning.
Scottsdale Police Department spokesman, Sgt. Ben Hoster, says a woman was riding a motorcycle near Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Raintree Drive when it collided with a car around after 10 a.m.
Hoster says the woman on the motorcycle died and the driver of the car was not hurt. Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard is closed from Raintree Drive to Thompson Peak Parkway. The roadway will remain closed for the next several hours. Use Hayden Road to get around the investigation.
Stay with Arizona's Family as the story develops.
We are investigating a car vs motorcycle collision on Frank Lloyd Wright at Raintree with life-threatening injuries. FLW is closed between Thompson Peak and Raintree. Please use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/61bgTDBL3a— ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) September 16, 2020