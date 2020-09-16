Police in Scottsdale investigate deadly motorcycle wreck

Scottsdale police on scene of a deadly motorcycle accident at Raintree Drive and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A motorcyclist in Scottsdale died after an accident Wednesday morning.

Scottsdale Police Department spokesman, Sgt. Ben Hoster, says a woman was riding a motorcycle near Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Raintree Drive when it collided with a car around after 10 a.m.

Hoster says the woman on the motorcycle died and the driver of the car was not hurt. Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard is closed from Raintree Drive to Thompson Peak Parkway. The roadway will remain closed for the next several hours. Use Hayden Road to get around the investigation.

