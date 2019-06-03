PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman was taken into custody Monday morning after she drove the wrong way on State Route 51 and the Loop 101, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
That driver has now been identified as 52-year-old Sheila Wynice McReynolds, according to Scottsdale police.
At approximately 1:15 a.m. Monday, police officers from Scottsdale and Phoenix, as well as DPS troopers, responded to reports of a wrong-way driver.
Officials say the vehicle had been seen traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of SR-51 at Shea Boulevard, as well as eastbound in the westbound lanes of the Loop 101 near 56th Street.
Officers from all three agencies worked to warn oncoming traffic, limit freeway access as well as get the vehicle stopped.
A Phoenix police unit stopped the vehicle near Hayden Road and the Loop 101, where Scottsdale police officers conducted the DUI investigation.
Police say McReynolds traveled at least 11 miles before she was safely stopped.
Scottsdale police say McReynolds was arrested and booked on suspicion of aggravated DUI.
She was later released pending felony charging.
(20) comments
It is great to know she has been released. I am pretty sure we all feel safer knowing now she has been released..
Driving the wrong way , you should be charged with murder. weather you kill someone or not. most of them are deadly. An its usually the innocent one . Either way your stupid an should be locked up.Now let the judge release this dumb--s! Judges an prosecuters DO NOT CARE!
This is absolutely un - flippin' - believeable!!
11 M I L E S going the wrong way???!!!!
Just a few days ago, it was a wrong way driver on I-40, who was killed, the one they hit survived by driving onto the median to avoid them.
Week before we had the wrong way driver (80 some years old) on I-40...where 5 were killed.
Past days, this was so rare as to never happen .... now, its seemingly almost daily?? what am I missing > is it just sheer stupidity - drinking -- drugs, what?
God help those of us who drive lots. I did a 2400 mile trip to Texas in early April, and saw nothing like this, not even any real abuses on the road. But I get back here, and in the past week - on different freeways - I've nearly been hit twice by people not looking before they begin to change lanes.
Thanks, trooper(s) for grabbing this one before she murdered someone.
Those that do not want to admit what the real problem is, will often say that its the roads fault; or that its poorly designed on/off ramps.
Do us all a favor, and charge the driver with attempted 3rd degree murder. After 11 miles, the homicide was all but done.
She would be charged with exactly that had she fired a gun. And going the wrong way on the highway is just like firing a shotgun over and over and over.
2nd degree
I thought dbreath was trying to get away with a car he stole but turns out it was some other idiot on drugs or alcohol. Anyway, I found this picture of dbreath and thought I'd share it.
11 MILES??!! I don't think the "notification" system is working so well...
The notifications aren't for the wrong way driver [wink]
That, and the notifications are only on I-17, not SR 51
The drunkist [scared]
They need to start fining bars and liquor stores that serve to stupid people... We need more troopers because 11 miles is ridiculous!!!! I've seen 1st hand what destruction a loser like this can do!!!
And of course pot stores.
You sound like a yellow bellied democratic socialist snowflake after a mass shooting, calling for gun control. We all know that guns don't kill people, people kill people. We also know that the only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun, is a good guy with a gun. Now, back to your liberal snowflake democratic socialist comment. Pot stores don't kill people, people kill people and the only thing that stops a bad guy on pot is the good guy on pot. SMH......what next? Oh, let me guess, you are an atheist and support the murder of unborn babies?
"You sound like a yellow bellied democratic socialist snowflake after a mass shooting, calling for gun control"
Well i'll be a monkeys uncle. Something I agree with 1001%
[thumbup]
HAHAH ahh Phoenix. The rest of the country is literally laughing at us and our drunks.
I hope having access to a full liquor store in every Circle K is worth it.
Saw your picture. How much did all that plastic cost you? You over your Ken fetish? Barbie dump you?
Not sure where you are going with this....
Plastic?
troll
