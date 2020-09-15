SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Scottsdale Police Department is grieving the loss of one of its beloved service dogs. Castro died on Sept. 11, after suffering complications related to a brain tumor. He was just diagnosed earlier this month.
At the time of his death Castro was still serving in his dual capacity as a Patrol/Narcotic Canine.
Castro came to work at the Scottsdale Police Department on July 8, 2014 and he was assigned to Officer Blackwell. Police tell us that in his six years with the Department, he has been on several thousand calls for service and he provided assistance hundreds of times for the Drug Enforcement Unit and SWAT.
In a statement, Scottsdale PD said: "Castro was an extraordinary Police Canine and he will be sorely missed. Farewell Castro, Good Boy!"
We are sad to announce that SPD K9 Castro passed away from complications related to a brain tumor last week. For more information - https://t.co/24oIvrDhoR pic.twitter.com/GhSqJEczpF— ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) September 15, 2020