SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS) -- The Scottsdale Police Department is cracking down on human trafficking. In June, it created the human exploitation and trafficking unit and focused on human trafficking cases, multi-agency operations and educating the community.
"This isn't just a Scottsdale issue; this is a nationwide issue, this is a Phoenix metro issue. It is going on all over the state," said Nick Alamshaw with the Scottsdale Police Department.
Since June, the unit has made 46 arrests, with many cases involving victims as young as 12 years old. Alamshaw said many victims are targeted on social media.
"That is where the kids are getting contacted by traffickers; that is where they are getting groomed," said Alamshaw.
Meanwhile, big events like the Barrett-Jackson car auction and upcoming Waste Management Phoenix Open has Scottsdale Police on high alert.
"We have a lot of guests coming into town, and that drives up the amount of traffickers that are bringing their victims where ever those events are," said Alamshaw. "Where there is a lot of foot traffic coming through, that is where we want to go, and that is where they see the opportunity to make money."