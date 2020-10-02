SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The head of the Scottsdale Police Department announced on Friday he's stepping down to pursue a different career.
Police Chief Alan Rodbell said he is retiring on Dec. 1 after being with the department since 2003. Rodbell was the sixth chief for the department and had the second-longest tenure. Rodbell is moving on from the department for a job in the private sector.
"It is an opportunity that comes at a time when I feel confident that the Scottsdale community is in great hands. I leave feeling good about the City and our Police Department. This opportunity allows me to move away from Law Enforcement and still work and stay busy. I am so thankful that you have allowed me to be a part of this family. Every success we have experienced throughout the years has been because of you. I brag that this is the finest culture in law enforcement today," said Chief Rodbell in a statement to employees.
The announcement comes just weeks after another big city in the Valley saw its police department chief decide to step down. Sylvia Moir was the head of the Tempe Police Department for nearly five years before she agreed to resign on Sept. 15. Tempe's city manager said he felt new leadership was needed at the department. Moir was the department's first female chief. Her last day is Oct. 25. Tempe has tapped retired commander Jeff Glover to lead the department as the interim chief starting on Oct. 12.