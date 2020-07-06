SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Investigators with the Scottsdale Police Department are asking for the public's help in finding those who attacked a man at a park in a possibly racially-motivated crime.
It happened at Cactus Park, which is at Scottsdale and Cactus roads, on June 28 between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. Police said they received reports a group of people beat up Oscar Goodman and that race may have played a role.
"At this point in the investigation, there is not enough evidence to confirm or deny these reports," the police department said in a statement.
Goodman has significant injuries and remembers very little about what happened.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000.