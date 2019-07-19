SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Scottsdale Police Department has announced an arrest in a break-in last month at an upscale steakhouse.
Police say they arrested 49-year-old David R. Upton on Thursday evening.
Police say Upton got into the Bourbon & Bones restaurant in Old Town Scottsdale using the back door on May 18 around 6 a.m.
Police believe Upton stole multiple items, including checks, laptops and other things, then ran off with the stolen goods.
Surveillance camera captured the suspect on camera, and police had put his image out to the public, hoping a tip would lead them to the suspect's arrest.
Turns out, that's just what happened.
A statement from the Scottsdale Police Department reads:
Our Department received numerous tips which led investigators to identify Upton as the suspect. We would like to thank the Public and our Media partners for their assistance in helping us to bring this investigation to a successful conclusion.
