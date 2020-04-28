SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a man shot and killed a woman, and then took his own life in an alleged murder-suicide at Cholla Park on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers responded to the park at Via Linda and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard after reports of a shooting around 2 p.m. Scottsdale fire officials said a man and woman were found with injuries, but the woman died at the scene.
The man was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Police said during the investigation officers learned the man and woman knew each other, and that the man shot the woman before turning the gun on himself.
The man and woman's identities are not being released at this time, and police are still investigating a motive for what led to the shooting.