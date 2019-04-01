SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - If you have a smartphone, you are at risk. Scottsdale police are dealing with a string of similar crimes all in the Entertainment District. People are getting their phones stolen. Then the thieves are getting into them and stealing thousands of dollars through popular apps.
Old Town Scottsdale is full of people having fun on the weekends at the bars. But that fun has quickly turned into fear for some.
“They can take over your life in literally a matter of minutes,” said data expert Ken Colburn.
“It’s usually multiple thousands of dollars,” said Kevin Watts with the Scottsdale Police Department.
Scottsdale police said, right now, they have four similar open cases in the Entertainment District.
They said people get their phones stolen, and the thieves either watch the victim open the passcode or tell the victim, “it’s lost and found" the next day and ask for their passcode to verify their identity.
But it’s all a lie so they can get access to money apps.
This happened to our reporter Briana Whitney during the weekend. Her phone was stolen out of her purse while she was wearing it.
The next morning when she was trying to secure her phone, the thieves gained access and started sending money transfers through Venmo, then deleted any email trace of the transfer. They changed her Apple ID and cloud usernames and passwords, so she couldn’t get into her phone even through “Find My iPhone.”
“What happens is then those accounts are instantly shut down on the other end, and it leaves us. They were probably fraudulently set up in the first place, so it makes it difficult for us to track,” said Watts.
Even though Whitney issued a stop payment through her bank, the payments still showed up. The thief transferred nearly $3,000, then tried to erase her phone.
She had two-factor authentication with Face ID and passcode, but Colburn stresses the importance of making sure no one can see when you type that in.
“You’ve been told a million times don’t openly put your PIN in anywhere. Well, same thing. This is the PIN to your life! Your life is in that device,” Colburn said.
And he said if you have Venmo or Paypal, make sure you have a two-step security process activated to open it, which is what Whitney did not have.
If you have an iPhone, turn on two-factor authentication to protect your Apple ID and iCloud, and turn on extra security measures on money apps.
If your phone is stolen, turn it on “Lost mode” on “Find My iPhone” as soon as you can. You should probably contact your bank and Venmo immediately to make sure your accounts are secure.
