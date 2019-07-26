SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness has been deemed safe by Scottsdale police after a man left a suspicious backpack near the front of the building late Thursday night.
Scottsdale police were out investigating the suspicious package at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness near 83rd Street and Thomas Road just before 8 p.m.
Scottsdale police spokesman Kevin Watts said a backpack was left at the front of the building by a man who fled the area.
"Due to the location of the item and the actions of the male subject the building was evacuated and hazardous/explosive item procedures were initiated," Watts said in an email to Arizona's Family.
The bomb was destroyed by the Arizona Department of Public Safety's EOD unit.
Watts said an investigation of the contents inside the backpack found no hazardous or criminal items in nature.
No injuries have been reported.
Police had Thomas Road closed between 82nd Street and Granite Reef Road while they investigated. The roadway has since reopened.
No further details were released.
Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest developments on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.