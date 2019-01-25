SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) - One person has been detained in connection with a homicide investigation in Scottsdale, police said.
The homicide was reported near E. Lone Mountain and Scottsdale roads, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.
No additional information was immediately available.
We are investigating a homicide at a residence in the area of 77th St and Balao. One subject is detained. PIO is enroute to the scene.— ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) January 26, 2019
