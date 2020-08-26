SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – The Scottsdale Police Department needs the public's help solving a sexual assault cold case. Hoping somebody might recognize the suspect, the Department released a composite sketch on Wednesday.
This case goes back to the night of June 3, 2003. Police say a man went into a woman's apartment near Scottsdale and Thomas roads, sexually assaulted her, and then left through the front door. The Scottsdale Police Department said the woman helped them create a composite sketch shortly after the attack.
According to police, the suspect is a white man in his 30s. He's between 5 feet, 10 inches, and 5 feet, 11 inches tall, and weighed between 185 and 195 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white and orange pinstriped collared dress shirt, blue jeans, and dark shoes with laces.
If you recognized the man in the sketch, please call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000 and refer to police report number 03-17429. If you would prefer to make an anonymous tip, you can call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446).