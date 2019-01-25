SCOTTSDALE (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been arrested after he told officers that he killed his wife with a hammer at their Scottsdale home Friday, police said.
The homicide was reported near E. Lone Mountain and Scottsdale roads, according to the Scottsdale Police Department.
Police identified the suspect as 72-year-old Jozef Miller.
We are investigating a homicide at a residence in the area of 77th St and Balao. One subject is detained. PIO is enroute to the scene.— ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) January 26, 2019
Sgt. Ben Hoster, a spokesperson for the police department, said that 911 dispatchers received a call around 5:30 p.m. on Friday from a Jozef saying he killed his wife, Hanna Miller, 73.
Scottsdale police's investigation has revealed that the suspect killed his wife with a hammer in the kitchen of their home.
The hammer was recovered at the scene and the Jozef later admitted to the killing to investigators.
Police said there is a history of domestic violence with Jozef.
