SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale police say a suspicious package was left at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness late Thursday night.
A bomb squad unit was out investigating at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness near 83rd Street and Thomas Road around 10 p.m.
Police say the suspicious package is believed to be isolated to the single location.
Police had Thomas Road closed between 82nd Street and Granite Reef Road while they investigated. The roadway has since reopened.
Arizona's Family has reached out to Scottsdale police for an update but have yet to hear back.
No further details were released.
