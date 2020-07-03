SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) – Two men are dead and a third was wounded and is in the hospital after an early morning shooting in Scottsdale.
It happened at about 2:40 a.m. at the Circle K near 81st Street and Indian School Road, which is just east of Hayden Road.
According Sgt. Ben Hoster of the Scottsdale Police Department, an armed man walked into the Circle K intent on robbing the place.
"He fired several rounds at the clerk during the robbery when he was obtaining money," Hoster explained. While that was happening, another man -- "an innocent bystander" -- walked into the store, Hoster said. The suspect shot and killed him.
The clerk managed to escape out the back. He was not hurt.
Another bystander "engaged the suspect in gunfire" as he left the store. "A gunfight ensued. The suspect was killed at the scene."
The second bystander was wounded, but stayed at the scene and was later taken to the hospital.
Detectives say the suspect had committed two other armed robberies earlier in the night. He hit the Circle K at the Loop 101 and Shea Boulevard at about 11:45 p.m., Hoster said. The other robbery was at 2:15 a.m. at a Mesa Circle K. Hoster said the suspect fired his gun in both incidents, but nobody was hurt.
Police say Indian School Road is closed between 81st and 82nd streets while detectives conduct the on-scene portion of their investigation.
We are investigating a shooting at 8140 E Indian School. 2 subjects are deceased. The suspect was killed along with another individual. PIO headed to the scene. Media staging at 81st St & Indian School.— ScottsdalePD (@ScottsdalePD) July 3, 2020