SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Scottsdale park is up for a national "Knope Award" which honors the best park managed by local governments.
Scottsdale’s McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park is moving forward to the Final Four for the Engaging Local Government Leaders Knope Award.
The award is named after the dedicated deputy parks director Leslie Knope from the TV comedy Parks and Recreation.
The Scottsdale park is 30 acres and entertains about 1 million people annually. Visitors can ride on the railroad and carousel and stop in at shops and museums.
The bracket-style contest started with 32 of the top parks in the United States managed by local governments.
“Visitor and community support helped the Railroad Park battle through the competition to the Final Four,” the park operations supervisor Nick Molinari said. “We’re ready to cut down the nets and take it all the way to the top park title.”
Now, the little park that could needs votes and Instagram support to make it to the championship.
According to a press release from the City of Scottsdale, more points are awarded for every photo of the park shared on Instagram with the hashtags #ELGLKnope, #TheRailroadPark.
The city is also offering a chance to win an annual park family membership for four is they tag @ELGL50 and @therailroadpark with the photo.
You can vote for your favorite park here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.