SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Scottsdale Police Department has a new chief of police as city officials name interim chief Jeff Walther as the new head of the department.

Walther, a former Scottsdale assistant chief, came out of retirement to lead the department on an interim basis after Chief Alan Rodbell retired in November taking a job in the private sector.

Although Walther’s service was expected to be temporary, City Manager Thompson says city officials soon realized that the 24-year Scottsdale police veteran was the right person to lead the department permanently.

“We were very fortunate to be able to bring back Jeff Walther to lead our outstanding police department after Alan Rodbell retired,” says Thompson.

“Chief Walther’s ability to step-in seamlessly in an interim capacity was hugely valuable. During these past few months, it has become clear that his experience and relationships within our community, our organization and the police department are exactly what we need moving forward. I am very pleased that he has agreed to remain on a permanent basis,” says Thompson

Walther began his law enforcement career as a patrol officer in the Scottsdale Police Department in 1994. During his 24-year career, he served Scottsdale as a detective and as SWAT officer before moving into leadership positions in patrol, investigations, and training.

He served as the McKellips District Commander, the Downtown District Commander, and finally as assistant chief over the Uniformed Services Bureau where he oversaw all patrol operations and the Special Operations Division.

“I am honored and excited to begin this new chapter in my police career,” said Walther. “Although these times are challenging, it provides a great opportunity to usher in new ways to address complex public safety issues through collaborative relationships with our citizens. I appreciate the faith and confidence that the City Manager and City Council have placed in me and look forward to serving the members of the Scottsdale Police Department, city staff, and the citizens of this great community,” says Walther.