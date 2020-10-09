SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Gigi's Playhouse in Scottsdale is a non-profit that helps those with Down Syndrome. They serve 700 families, and all of the resources -- from speech therapy to education for young adults out of high school -- are offered to families free of charge.
When the pandemic hit, they had to move all of classes to Zoom. They teach everything from dance to cooking to fitness to music. "Families are grateful we can still offer the services," said Robin Lea-Amos, Executive Director at Gigi’s Playhouse.
But there was a silver lining to moving things virtually. People don't even need to live in town anymore. They now have people joining from Prescott and even as far as Portland, Oregon. "Because Phoenix is so spread out and we have families coming from all over, now that we can reach families virtually, they don't have to fight traffic to get here," Lea-Amos said.
Gigi's Playhouse finally plans to reopen in person next Thursday with new measures to keep people safe like temperature checks, masks and social distancing. Since some kids with disabilities may struggle with masks, Gigi's Playhouse has been working over the last few months with the kids over Zoom to get them used to the idea of masks. "Our program leaders have been wearing masks on occasion so the kids can get used to seeing people in masks. So it's not a scary situation. It's not like going to the doctor. It's your teacher, Miss Jen, so that's been really well received," said Lea-Amos.
Families will have a choice on whether they want to come back in person or stay virtual. "We want to make sure families alway feel safe so even if they can't participate in person they'll be able to participate online," Lea-Amos said.
For more on how to enroll in Gigi's Playhouse or to donate