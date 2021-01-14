SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Scottsdale police arrested two men in another state in connection to the shooting death of a woman.

Police say 30-year-old Adrian Arthur Espinosa and 30-year-old Jose Antonio Beltran are now in custody for the murder of 53-year-old Andrea Marina Garcia.

Woman dead following shooting in Scottsdale, police say Scottsdale police said on Twitter that the investigation is revolving around a single home, and there is no current threat to the area.

The shooting happened at around 2 p.m. on Dec. 8, at a home near 90th Street north of Cactus Road. Scottsdale police say when their officers arrived at the home, they found Garcia, who had been shot in the front yard. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police investigation into the killing led Scottsdale detectives to Las Vegas, Nevada and the identification of two suspects. Espinosa and Beltran were arrested in Vegas in mid-December and have now been extradited to Arizona. Both are being held on numerous felony charges, including first-degree murder.

Police have not released any information about the circumstances of the shooting.