SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Scottsdale motor sports dealer is offering an interesting reward to anyone who can find a motorcycle that was stolen right off the lot in broad daylight. If you can track down the people who stole the bike, Western Honda says, you can have it.
The shop’s surveillance cameras captured the theft in HD color footage. It shows a black SUV pulling up to Western Honda after 2 p.m. Thursday.
The video shows a man getting out, checking out the patio, and then walking through the parts department. Moments later the man steps back out onto the patio and grabs the small CRF50 bike.
The video shows a woman getting out of the SUV to help him load the bike into the back before the SUV speeds away.
“It was just a small mini bike,” says Jason Dearchs, one of the shop owners. “It’s not a big deal in the grand scheme of our business but the audacity that somebody has it and they can just take it, that’s what hit home to all 13 of our employees yesterday. It was interesting.”
Dearchs took to social media, calling on the public to help right the wrong.
“Let’s play a game,” the facebook post reads. “If anyone catches this couple, and they are caught by Scottsdale P.D. Western Honda will give you the bike.”
The post has been shared more than 3,000 times.
“Do the right thing, I mean, that’s how we should be living our life,” says Dearchs. “My kids go through that in elementary school. Make good choices. You’re responsible for your choices.”
Scottsdale police are investigating. They believe the suspect vehicle is a black Jeep Grand Cherokee 4x4 Loredo. The thieves apparently mounted the license plate backwards so no one could see the number as they fled the scene. Anyone with information that can lead to arrest can earn up to $1,000 from Silent Witness.