Scottsdale man who grew up in New York remembers loved ones lost in 9/11

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Everyone has a 9/11 story. Where were you, the morning when it happened?
Michael McAvoy, who now lives in Scottsdale, grew up in New York and saw it all play out firsthand.
"I walked to the subway. I was just looking at how beautiful the day was. It was an autumn day, 78 degrees, not a cloud in the sky," McAvoy said.
He didn't realize how much in life he took for granted until that September day, 19 years ago, when everyone in his office, rushed to the windows.
"I stuck my head out and said, 'well, what's going on?' They said a plane hit the Trade Center," McAvoy said.
"My first view was the hole in the side of the building. I saw the flames coming out, the smoke coming out. I just couldn't believe what I was seeing."
"So, right away, I thought of my best friend Jimmy, he worked for Cantor Fitzgerald on the 104th floor," McAvoy said.
Then, the second plane hit.
"People screamed and actually fell to their knees," McAvoy said.
"Things were going in lightning speed and slow motion at the same time."
"I'm thinking, 'Wait a minute. Where's my brother? He's a fireman.' And I got that absolutely horrible feeling," McAvoy said.
He called the firehouse five times.
"It was a disaster, an utter helpless feeling. And, at the same time, you're hoping the people you love, the people who were in that building, somehow, some way, were going to get out," McAvoy said.
He watched in horror, as both towers, each 110 stories tall, turned to dust.
"I didn't want to just sit there anymore. I wanted to do something," McAvoy said.
So, he walked to his brother's firehouse.
"And I said, 'Any chance for survivors?' and he said, 'We don't think so.' It's the first time in your life where you want to find a loved one's name on a hospital list," McAvoy said. "They weren't finding survivors, or anybody injured."
Every employee at Cantor Fitzgerald who reported for work on the 101st to 105th floors of the north tower died that day.
Reality started sinking in.
"I think my best friend Jimmy and my brother John are dead," McAvoy remembers thinking. "And to this day, those words are hard to say, even though it's going to be 19 years."
He spent the next three days at his mom's house, watching TV, listening to the radio, praying there was a pocket of survivors under all that concrete.
It took eight months to find his brother John's remains, and 10 months for his best friend Jimmy's.
"They were sons. They were brothers. They were friends. They were fathers, husbands, and they were the leaders of their families," McAvoy said. "It seems like everyone we lost that day was just this amazing soul."
"They were such selfless, kind men. I can never forget them, and I don't want anyone else to forget them," McAvoy said. "I think about them all the time."
So, what does he wish for now in sharing his story? He wants the nation to be united.
"Oh, our country's so divided right now. I loved when we were one America. We were one voice, flags everywhere, we loved our law enforcement, and we loved our firemen back then. And, let's not forget how many ran into those buildings that day and didn't come out," he said. "We met the worst of humanity with the best of humanity,"
McAvoy says then New York Mayor Rudy Guliani's quote resonates with him to this day. For him, 'Never forget' means embracing each day, living your life to honor those we lost.
"Tell the people you love that you love them, and realize how precious life is, and have gratitude for all that you have," McAvoy said.